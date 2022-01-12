'Error of judgment': Novak Djokovic's full statement on COVID-19 timeline

MELBOURNE: The full text of the statement posted by world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic on social media on Wednesday (Jan 12):

FULL STATEMENT BY NOVAK DJOKOVIC

I want to address the continued misinformation about my activities and attendance at events in December in the lead up to my positive PCR COVID test.

This is misinformation which needs to be corrected, particularly in the interest of alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia, and to address matters which are very hurtful and concerning to my family.

I want to emphasise that I have tried very hard to ensure the safety of everyone and my compliance with testing obligations.

I attended a basketball game in Belgrade on 14 December after which it was reported that a number of people tested positive with COVID-19.

Despite having no COVID symptoms, I took a rapid antigen test on 16 December which was negative, and out of an abundance of caution, also took an official and approved PCR test on that same day.

The next day I attended a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children and took a rapid antigen test before going to the event, and it was negative.

I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test result until after that event.