Error-prone Real Madrid held to 3-3 draw at Rayo Vallecano
Error-prone Real Madrid held to 3-3 draw at Rayo Vallecano

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - December 14, 2024 Rayo Vallecano's Augusto Batalla after the match REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - December 14, 2024 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham looks dejected after Rayo Vallecano's Abdul Mumin scores their second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - December 14, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action with Rayo Vallecano's Abdul Mumin REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - December 14, 2024 Real Madrid's Luka Modric misses a chance to score REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - December 14, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior misses a chance to score REUTERS/Susana Vera
15 Dec 2024 06:26AM
MADRID : Real Madrid paid for defensive mistakes as they were held to a 3-3 draw at lowly local rivals Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, missing the chance to move above leaders Barcelona in LaLiga.

Rayo stunned the champions with an early header by Unai Lopez after four minutes and grabbed a two-goal lead in similar fashion when Abdul Mumin nodded home from a corner in the 36th.

But a thunderous Federico Valverde strike from long range put Real back in the game three minutes later with Jude Bellingham netting a first-time effort from inside the box to level the scores just before the break.

Rodrygo gave Real the lead with a deflected strike from the edge of the area in the 56th but Isi Palazon moved between defenders Antonio Ruediger and Aurelien Tchouameni to deflect a cross into the net and secure the hosts a valuable point.

Real are second on 27 points from 17 matches, one behind Barca who host Leganes on Sunday when Atletico, in third on 35 from 16 games, play Getafe. Rayo are 13th with 20 points.

Source: Reuters

