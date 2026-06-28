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Errors cost Jordan at World Cup but lessons have been learnt, says coach
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Errors cost Jordan at World Cup but lessons have been learnt, says coach

Errors cost Jordan at World Cup but lessons have been learnt, says coach

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Jordan v Argentina - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 27, 2026 Jordan coach Jamal Sellami looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

28 Jun 2026 01:16PM
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DALLAS, June 28 : Jordan will be better off for the experience from their maiden World Cup despite exiting the tournament in the group phase following three defeats, coach Jamal Sellami said after a 3-1 loss to Argentina in Dallas on Saturday.

Jordan scored in every game and were competitive, but errors due to inexperience cost them and will be the major takeaway from their debut on the global stage, Sellami told a press conference after the loss to the reigning world champions.

• “The most important thing we can come away with is for the players to have experienced firsthand what they have trained for all these years. They will be better for it,” he said.

• “I was telling my players to develop themselves and improve their fitness as they will be up against high level teams, which requires a higher level of fitness. We worked on improving their skills and they will now be much better equipped to deal with such competitions in the future.”

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• “They played three matches and were able to score goals in every one of them. But small errors were very costly and it was due to this that we conceded goals. When you face the world champions, errors will cost you.”

• “Argentina are one of the strongest teams and have excellent players. We were the only team to score against them (in the group phase). We knew how to play against them.”

• “We are out of the competition but proud of what we have achieved as a first experience. We went in wanting to learn as many lessons as possible and we did that.”

Source: Reuters
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