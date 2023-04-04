Logo
Sport

Espanyol appoint former player Garcia as new coach
Espanyol appoint former player Garcia as new coach

04 Apr 2023 02:19PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2023 02:19PM)
LaLiga strugglers Espanyol have hired former player Luis Garcia as coach after Diego Martinez was sacked following their fourth straight league defeat on Saturday.

Espanyol's 2-1 loss at Girona left them 17th but they dropped another spot into the relegation zone on goal difference after Valencia's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Former midfielder Garcia, 42, scored 60 goals in over 260 appearances for Espanyol between 2005-12 and helped them win the 2006 Copa del Rey.

Valencia (17th), Espanyol (18th) and Almeria (19th) are all on 27 points after 27 games.

Espanyol next host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

