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Espart ruled out for seven weeks as Barca lose another defender to injury
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Espart ruled out for seven weeks as Barca lose another defender to injury

Espart ruled out for seven weeks as Barca lose another defender to injury
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 25, 2026 FC Barcelona's Xavi Espart in action with Real Madrid's Yan Diomande REUTERS/Albert Gea
Espart ruled out for seven weeks as Barca lose another defender to injury
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 25, 2026 FC Barcelona's Xavi Espart is checked on by Pau Cubarsi after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Bruna Casas
26 Oct 2026 09:14PM
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Oct 26 : Barcelona full-back Xavi Espart will be out for around seven weeks with a right ankle injury suffered in the 2-1 home loss to Real Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday, the club said in a statement.

• Espart was replaced by Alejandro Balde in the 30th minute.

• Barca say collision with Real player caused injury.

• Espart, 19, has played nine games for the Catalan club this season, with two goals and two assists.

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• Barcelona are already without defenders Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia due to injury.

• Joao Cancelo, Balde, Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin are the only available defenders in the squad.

• Injury timeline means Espart may not play again in 2026, with Barca's final game this year set for December 20.

Source: Reuters
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