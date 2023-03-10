Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Esperance's Dagdoug fails doping test in African Champions League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Esperance's Dagdoug fails doping test in African Champions League

10 Mar 2023 06:37PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2023 06:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Esperance of Tunisia defender Houssem Dagdoug tested positive for an unspecified banned substance after an African Champions League match last month, his club said on Friday.

Esperance said on their website that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had informed them of Dagdoug's failed test and that they were awaiting further details in the case.

The club added that CAF had not yet informed them of the consequences for Dagdoug.

Dagdoug, 24, was tested after Esperance played Al-Merrikh of Sudan in the first round of the group stage on Feb. 11, a match in which the left back was an unused substitute.

He then played in two other group games.

Esperance are top of Group D on nine points, three ahead of Algeria's CR Belouizdad. Egyptian side Zamalek are in third place, level on four points with Al-Merrikh in fourth.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.