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Espi winner rescues Real Madrid after Elche comeback
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Espi winner rescues Real Madrid after Elche comeback

Espi winner rescues Real Madrid after Elche comeback
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Elche v Real Madrid - Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain - September 15, 2026 Real Madrid's Carlos Espi celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Espi winner rescues Real Madrid after Elche comeback
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Elche v Real Madrid - Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain - September 15, 2026 Real Madrid's Carlos Espi celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Espi winner rescues Real Madrid after Elche comeback
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Elche v Real Madrid - Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain - September 15, 2026 Real Madrid's Carlos Espi celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Pablo Morano
16 Sep 2026 05:42AM
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ELCHE, Spain, Sept 15 : Real Madrid squandered a two-goal lead against Elche on Tuesday, but striker Carlos Espi came off the bench to score the winner in a 3-2 away LaLiga victory for Jose Mourinho's side.

Real opened the scoring in the 25th minute when an Arda Guler free kick hit the woodwork and rebounded off Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro into the net.

Eight minutes later, new Real Madrid signing Yan Diomande provided his first assist for the club, with an unmarked Kylian Mbappe converting his cross.

The second half drifted until Elche forward Abiel Osorio headed in his first goal for the club from a Lucas Cepeda cross in the 71st minute.

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In the 83rd minute, Marc Cucurella gave the ball away and Elche worked it into the box before Fer Nino levelled the score with a fine finish into the corner.

Mourinho's side snatched the three points in the 91st minute, though, when Espi scored the winner from an Mbappe assist.

Real Madrid moved level at the top of the table with Barcelona on 15 points, although the Catalan side have a game in hand. Elche remain winless and are rooted to the bottom of the LaLiga table with two points.

Source: Reuters
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