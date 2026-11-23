Nov 22 : Francesco Pio Esposito's hat-trick was not enough for Inter Milan to secure victory as Atalanta snatched a 4-4 draw at home with a stoppage-time penalty on Sunday, leaving the visitors third in Serie A.

Inter moved to 29 points from 12 matches, three behind leaders Lazio and one adrift of second-placed AS Roma, while Atalanta stayed 12th on 15 points.

With both Rome clubs winning on Saturday, Inter needed victory to keep pace at the top. Lazio cruised to a 3-0 home win over Lecce, while Donyell Malen struck four times as Roma thrashed Parma 5-1 to preserve their unbeaten Serie A season.

Esposito opened the scoring in the 16th minute, finishing from close range after Nicolo Barella's shot was deflected into his path. The 21-year-old doubled the lead in the 32nd, escaping his markers to head Federico Dimarco's corner past Marco Sportiello.

Eljif Elmas pulled one back for Atalanta in the 35th minute, but Esposito restored Inter's two-goal advantage in the 52nd, running onto a perfectly timed through ball from Marcus Thuram and finishing with ease.

Charles De Ketelaere renewed Atalanta's hopes in the 72nd minute, only for Petar Sucic to make it 4-2 for Inter from the penalty spot four minutes later.

The hosts refused to relent and De Ketelaere struck again in the 80th minute to set up a tense finish.

Franck Kessie delivered the final twist, calmly converting a stoppage-time penalty after an Alessandro Bastoni handball to complete Atalanta's comeback.

MILAN HIT FIVE TO GO FOURTH

AC Milan overtook Como to reclaim fourth place on 27 points with a 5-1 home victory over Frosinone earlier on Sunday.

Adrien Rabiot helped create both of Milan's first-half goals. Gabriele Calvani diverted his pass into his own net in the fourth minute, before Goncalo Ramos converted another Rabiot delivery from close range in the 19th. Patrizio Masini replied for Frosinone in the 25th after the ball broke to him in a crowded penalty area.

Leading 2-1 at halftime, Ruben Amorim's side pulled clear through substitutes Ardon Jashari and Alphadjo Cisse, who scored in the 48th and 60th minutes. Cisse's effort was initially disallowed before a VAR review overturned the decision.

Christian Pulisic added Milan's fifth in the 68th, carrying the ball from his own half and lifting his finish over Frosinone keeper Lorenzo Palmisani.

WOLTEMADE SPARKS JUVENTUS SECOND-HALF ROUT

Juventus marked coach Luciano Spalletti's 600th Serie A match with a 4-0 home win over Venezia, scoring all four goals in an 18-minute burst after the interval. They climbed to sixth on 21 points, leaving Venezia on six at the bottom of the table.

Spalletti brought on Nick Woltemade at halftime with the match goalless, and the German soon had a hand in two goals. He seized on the loose ball from a blocked Weston McKennie shot to score in the 53rd minute, then supplied Teun Koopmeiners for the second six minutes later.

An Edon Zhegrova cross brought the third in the 65th minute, with Juan Cabal heading in. Randal Kolo Muani won and converted a penalty six minutes later to complete the second-half rout.

“In the first half, we gave the ball away too cheaply, there was nobody moving from their positions, nobody following the flow of the pass, so it was fundamental the players recognised we were missing something, which we provided in the second half," Spalletti said.