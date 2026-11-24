Nov 23 : Al-Ain's perfect start to the western league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite ended in a 1-1 draw as Esteghlal held the United Arab Emirates side on Monday.

Vladimir Ivic-coached Al-Ain had won all four of their opening matches but were forced to come back from a goal down to earn a share of the points with the Iranians, who took a 51st minute lead through Saman Fallah.

Matias Palacios levelled seven minutes later to secure a draw for an Al-Ain side who remain three points clear at the top of the standings after Saudi Arabia's second-placed Al-Hilal were held to a surprise 2-2 draw by Neftchi in Uzbekistan.

The visitors took a two-goal lead when high-profile close-season signings Ollie Watkins and Gabriel Martinelli scored in the 21st and 28th minutes respectively.

But Neftchi earned a point after Abror Ismailov netted in the 50th and Yusuf Akcicek turned Alisher Odilov's shot into his own net with 20 minutes remaining.

"We wanted to win the game but the fans here made it really difficult for us and the players went together with the fans," said Martinelli.

"They played well in their build-up, players with the personality to play. Fair play to them, I think they deserved the draw."

Defending champions Al-Ahli allowed a two-goal lead to slip in their 3-2 loss to Al-Shamal in Qatar, who pulled level with the Saudi side on eight points from five matches.

Feras Al-Brikan put Al-Ahli ahead after 11 minutes in Doha and Ivan Toney doubled the lead in the 58th but goals from Baghdad Bounedjah, Tiago Silva and Alex Collado secured the points for Al-Shamal.

Iran international Mehdi Taremi scored twice as Al-Wasl from the UAE registered a 5-1 win over Tractor FC, while Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad secured a 2-0 win over Pakhtakor in Jeddah.

A 2-1 victory for Iraq's Air Force Club over Al-Gharafa, meanwhile, leaves the Qatari club bottom of the table without a point from five matches.

The first eight teams in the 16-team league phase in both west and east Asia will advance to March's last 16 with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final to be played in Saudi Arabia in April and May.