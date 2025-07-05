Estevao bids emotional farewell to Palmeiras after Chelsea loss

PHILADELPHIA :Teenage sensation Estevao bid an emotional farewell to Palmeiras after the Brazilian club's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Club World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

The 18-year-old winger, who will join Chelsea after the tournament, scored a stunning equaliser but was left heartbroken as a late own goal sent the Premier League side through to the semi-finals.

Estevao's 53rd-minute strike showcased the immense talent that has made him one of Brazil's brightest prospects, and highlighted the gap he will leave in the Palmeiras team.

Picking up the ball on the right side of the box, he weaved past Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and fired an unstoppable shot from a tight angle that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

It was a moment of brilliance that briefly reignited Brazilian hopes after Cole Palmer had put Chelsea ahead in the first half.

"I'm happy to have helped my team with the goal," he said in an emotional press conference after he was named the Player of the Match.

"Unfortunately, it wasn't the result we wanted, but I think it's okay. We gave our all on the pitch, and that's what matters."

The teenager reserved special praise for Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira, who he called "a father figure" and credited with helping him grow as a player.

"Coach, thank you very much for everything," Estevao said. "He taught me to play tactically, and that was very important for me. Palmeiras opened doors for me, and I was very happy here.

"My family and I are so grateful to the club, to Abel, and to my team mates for everything they did for me. I will carry Palmeiras in my heart forever."

Estevao's performance against Chelsea was a bittersweet farewell, his goal demonstrating why he is so highly regarded and the defeat marking the end of his Palmeiras journey.

The emotions were much simpler for Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

"Happy because we won, happy because he scored, so it's a perfect night," he said.