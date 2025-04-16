Estoril to wear Senna-inspired kit to mark late Brazilian's first F1 win

Portuguese top-flight side Estoril Praia will swap their traditional yellow and blue strips for the green and yellow of the Brazilian flag on Saturday to mark the 40th anniversary of the late Ayrton Senna's first Formula One Grand Prix victory.

The special kit, featuring the colours of Senna's iconic helmet, will be worn when Estoril face Braga in Portugal's Primeira Liga in honour of the Brazilian's breakthrough triumph at the Estoril circuit in 1985.

The three-times world champion, who died in a crash at Imola in 1994, mastered torrential conditions at the circuit to claim the first of his 41 grand prix victories.

"Estoril Praia pays tribute to the person and athlete who marked a generation with three world championships for McLaren, whose connection to the municipality of Cascais and Portugal is unequivocal," the club said in a statement.

In another tribute last weekend, the late driver's nephew Bruno drove the Lotus Type 97T which Senna piloted to victory at Estoril as part of a demonstration at the Goodwood Festival in England.

The car will also be on display at the Estoril circuit on Sunday and Monday.