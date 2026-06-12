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Ethiopia's Tsegay gets four-month ban over positive test for prohibited substance
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Ethiopia's Tsegay gets four-month ban over positive test for prohibited substance

Ethiopia's Tsegay gets four-month ban over positive test for prohibited substance

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's 10,000m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 13, 2025 Bronze medallist Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay reacts after the Women's 10,000m Final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

12 Jun 2026 09:03PM
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June 12 : Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and two-time world champion Gudaf Tsegay has been handed a four-month ban after testing positive for a prohibited substance in December, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

Ethiopian middle- and long-distance runner Tsegay tested positive for a metabolite of letrozole, which the 29-year-old said she had been prescribed to treat a medical condition.

"Tsegay’s period of Ineligibility will run from 1 June... until 30 September 2026," the AIU said in a statement.

Her competitive results as of December 5 last year have also been disqualified.

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Tsegay, who took bronze in the 5,000m in Tokyo, applied for a therapeutic use exemption, or TUE, in February.

"While the conditions for a TUE ... were met, an application to WADA to exceptionally grant a retroactive TUE in this case ... was rejected," the AIU added.

Source: Reuters
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