Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ethiopia's Tsegay wins 10,000 metres after Hassan stumbles to the ground
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ethiopia's Tsegay wins 10,000 metres after Hassan stumbles to the ground

Ethiopia's Tsegay wins 10,000 metres after Hassan stumbles to the ground
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 10,000m - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 19, 2023 Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay crosses the line to win the final as second place Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey and third place Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye follow REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Ethiopia's Tsegay wins 10,000 metres after Hassan stumbles to the ground
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 10,000m - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 19, 2023 Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay celebrates after winning the final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Ethiopia's Tsegay wins 10,000 metres after Hassan stumbles to the ground
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 10,000m final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 19, 2023 Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay celebraes after winning the women's 10,000m final with second placed Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey and third placed Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
20 Aug 2023 03:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST : Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia won a dramatic women's 10,000 metres at the world championships in Budapest on Saturday night after race leader Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands stumbled and fell about 20 metres from the finish line.

Tsegay, the reigning world 5,000 metres champion, had been running just behind Hassan down the home stretch, and crossed the line with a time of 31 minutes 27.18 seconds to lead an Ethiopian sweep of the medals.

World record-holder Letesenbet Gidey was second in 31:28.16, while Ejgayehu Taye won the bronze (31:28.31).

Hassan eventually got back on her feet and finished in 11th place. She is also running the 1,500 and 5,000 metres at the worlds.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.