Etzebeth accepts ban but maintains eye-gouge was not intentional

Dec 10 : South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth has accepted his 12-match ban for an eye-gouge on Wales flanker Alex Mann in the Springboks' 73-0 win in Cardiff last month but maintains it was not an intentional act.

Etzebeth will be out of action until April after an independent disciplinary committee handed down the sanction, with some suggesting he got off lightly.

The double World Cup winner took to social media on Wednesday to offer a detailed explanation of what transpired, and maintains he never intentionally targeted Mann's eyes.

"I've been quiet, but now that my hearing is done, I think I owe everyone an explanation," Etzebeth said. "I accept guilt. I made a mistake and I'm willing to serve a suspension which I deserve.

"(But) I would never do something like this on purpose, I know what the consequences will be after playing rugby for a few years."

Etzebeth, 34, claims he was struck by Mann with an open hand to his neck/chin area, which was not spotted by the officials, and he moved to retaliate with an open-handed blow of his own.

"You can clearly see my first point of contact is against his shoulder with an open hand, just like he did, except he got me on the chin," Etzebeth said.

"When I went for the same open hand towards his shoulder, you'll see two Welsh players changing the dynamic of the entire picture, as well as one of my teammates pulling (Mann) around his neck away from my hand and where my force is going."

Etzebeth says it was this movement that led to what he claims was an accidental eye-gouge.

"To the people that were angry and upset with my actions, I understand, because it didn't look good on the slow-motion replay, and hopefully you've got a bit more context now," Etzebeth said.