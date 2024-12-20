Logo
EU opens probe into Liberty Media's proposed Dorna Sports acquisition
EU opens probe into Liberty Media's proposed Dorna Sports acquisition

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

20 Dec 2024 12:36AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2024 01:32AM)
BRUSSELS :The European Commission said on Thursday it had opened an in-depth investigation into the proposed 3.5 billion euro ($3.62 billion) acquisition of Dorna Sports by Liberty Media .

Liberty Media said in April that it would acquire about 86 per cent of Dorna Sports, the parent company of FIM World Championship Grand Prix, also known as MotoGP.

The EU said that Liberty owns the exclusive commercial rights for the FIA Formula One World Championship, while Dorna Sports holds exclusive commercial rights for MotoGP and other motorcycle racing championships.

"The Commission's preliminary investigation indicates that the transaction may reduce competition between Liberty Media and Dorna Sports in the licensing of broadcasting rights for motorsports content", the EU said.

Liberty Media said it would work with the EU during the probe and that it had agreed with sellers to extend the completion date for the deal to June 30, 2025 in order to accommodate the investigation. Liberty also said that it believed the transaction should be approved.

($1 = 0.9657 euros)

Source: Reuters

