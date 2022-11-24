Logo
EU parliament 'deplores' reports of abuses to the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar
EU parliament 'deplores' reports of abuses to the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar

FILE PHOTO: A worker carries One Love armbands, which are banned by FIFA at the World Cup Qatar 2022, in Utrecht, Netherlands November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

24 Nov 2022 08:29PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 08:29PM)
BRUSSELS : The EU parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a resolution deploring reports of abuses of the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar and called on the country to decriminalize same-sex relations.

A number of MEPs were wearing the anti-hate 'OneLove' armbands which seven European World Cup captains backed out from wearing following FIFA pressure.

MEPs also urged the Qatari authorities to conduct a full investigation into the deaths of migrant workers as well as the injuries sustained by workers during preparations for the World Cup.

Source: Reuters

