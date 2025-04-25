Eubank Jr faces $500,000 fine after missing weight limit

LONDON :Chris Eubank Jr will be fined $500,000 after hitting the scales half an ounce over the limit for Saturday's long-awaited grudge fight with fellow-Briton Conor Benn at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Benn, the unbeaten 'Destroyer', came in lighter than expected at 156.4 pounds with the limit for the 12-round Ring Magazine middleweight bout set at 160lbs.

Eubank was 160.05 lbs at the second attempt at weighing-in behind closed doors at a London hotel on Friday.

"It's an expensive price to pay, isn't it?," said Benn scornfully after the pair came face-to-face at a later ceremonial weigh-in.

"He's made this weight his whole career, he's expecting a little bit of sympathy but he ain't going to have sympathy around here."

Eubank shrugged off the financial hit.

"It is what it is," he said. "If they are going to take half a million off me for being 0.05 pounds off the limit then that's just what it is... at the end of the day weights have no relevance to what happens tomorrow night.

"I'm going to go out there and stop this guy... he's in for a hell of a surprise. He thinks he's going to go out there and hop, skip and a step and a right hand. He has no idea the pain that is in store for him tomorrow night."

Both boxers have agreed a rehydration clause that bars them from gaining more than 10 lbs between Friday's weigh-in and a further check on Saturday morning.

Eubank, 35 with a 34-3 record and 25 knockouts, has previously fought at super-middle while Benn, 28 and 23-0 with 14 knockouts, mostly as a welterweight two classes down.

Eubank is the IBO middleweight champion and has already been fined 100,000 pounds ($133,210) by the British Boxing Board of Control for slapping Benn with an egg at a press conference in February.

The fight, between the sons of former world champions and arch-rivals Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn who met twice in the 1990s, was called off in 2022 when Benn tested positive for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene.

The World Boxing Council cleared Benn of intentional doping in 2023, saying a "highly elevated consumption of eggs" was a reasonable explanation for the failed tests.

The pair appeared together at a press conference on Thursday, with Eubank speaking of the pain of his brother Sebastian's death and his difficult relationship with his father.

"These things are what pain is to me," he said. "The weight cut, the rehydration clause, these are all things that are not an issue, that are not important."

Eubank Sr, who was absent from the weigh-in, has called the 'Fatal Fury' fight a circus and his son a 'disgrace' for smashing the egg in Benn's face.

($1 = 0.7507 pounds)