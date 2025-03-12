Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Eubank Jr fined $130,000 for slapping Benn with an egg
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Eubank Jr fined $130,000 for slapping Benn with an egg

Eubank Jr fined $130,000 for slapping Benn with an egg
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn Press Conference - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 27, 2025 Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn go head to head during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
Eubank Jr fined $130,000 for slapping Benn with an egg
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn Press Conference - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 27, 2025 Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn pose on the pitch after the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
12 Mar 2025 02:58PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

IBO middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr has been fined 100,000 pounds ($129,210) by the British Boxing Board of Control for slapping upcoming opponent Conor Benn with an egg at a press conference last month, British media reported on Tuesday.

A fight between Britons Eubank Jr and Benn, sons of former two-division world champions who were arch-rivals, was called off in 2022 when Benn tested positive for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene.

The World Boxing Council cleared Benn of intentional doping in 2023, saying a "highly elevated consumption of eggs" was a reasonable explanation for the failed tests.

Eubank Jr cited that explanation as the reason why he slapped Benn with an egg ahead of their April 26 bout.

"Live by the egg, die by the egg," he wrote on Instagram after the incident.

($1 = 0.7739 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement