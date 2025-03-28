Euroleague boss ready to enter talks with NBA over new European league

PARIS : The Euroleague is ready to enter talks with the National Basketball Association after the NBA announced it was exploring the possibility of launching a new league on the continent, Euroleague supremo Paulius Motiejunas said on Friday.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, speaking at a press conference on Thursday with International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Secretary General Andreas Zagklis, said the league felt it was "the time to move to the next stage" after having long considered opportunities in Europe.

"When they talk about big teams, big names, I cannot imagine this potential league without us," Motiejunas told French sports daily L'Equipe.

"Can we talk about the best product possible without the Euroleague teams, their fans, our market, the culture, the passion and the history that goes with it?"

The initial plan is to have a 16-team European league made up of 12 permanent clubs and four that would have to qualify on a yearly basis. The Euroleague features 18 teams.

Motiejunas said he was willing to enter talks with the NBA, even if the Euroleague does not seem to be included in the NBA's "exploration", although no firm plans have been announced yet.

"We are always ready to sit down and explore together the best solution to offer an even better product. We see positively the fact that the NBA wants to explore the European market with FIBA's help," he explained.

"I don't see this as a declaration of war."