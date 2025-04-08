Euroleague says NBA expansion plans are a threat

BERLIN :Organisers of the Euroleague, the continent's premier club competition, said on Tuesday that plans by the NBA for a new European league were a threat and could risk fragmenting the sport.

The NBA is exploring the launch of a European league with world basketball governing body FIBA as a partner, Commissioner Adam Silver said last month, with an eye towards a 16-team format made up of 12 permanent clubs and four qualifiers.

The Euroleague, in its 25th season, has signalled its readiness to enter into talks with the NBA, even as it has balked at the idea of another league in the region.

It said it would oppose any initiative that could undermine the sport's fan base in Europe.

"The Board discussed the announced proposals for the creation of a new European league, viewing such a move as a threat to the long-standing traditions of European basketball," the Euroleague said in a statement.

"Such developments would risk fragmentation and confusion within the sport."

The NBA is eager to follow the example of other U.S. sports leagues which are branching out to boost revenues.

The National Football League has rapidly expanded the number of games played abroad, and Major League Baseball kicked off this season in Japan at the Tokyo Dome.

"At the same time, the Board emphasized its openness to dialogue with any party genuinely interested in contributing to the continued growth of European basketball," the Euroleague said.

"However, it remains resolute in opposing any initiatives that undermine the core values, heritage, and fan base of European sports and risk leaving loyal fans behind."