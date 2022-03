Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Following is the Europa Conference League draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, held in Nyon on Friday.

Quarter-final 1: Bodo/Glimt v AS Roma

Quarter-final 2: Feyenoord v Slavia Prague

Quarter-final 3: Marseille v PAOK

Quarter-final 4: Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven

Semi-final 1: Leicester or PSV v Bodo/Glimt or Roma

Semi-final 2: Feyenoord or Slavia Prague v Marseille or PAOK

* Team drawn first will play the first leg at home.

SCHEDULE

Quarter-finals

First leg: April 7

Second leg: April 14

Semi-finals

First leg: April 28

Second leg: May 5

Final

May 25 at Arena Kombetare, Tirana, Albania

