Europa League, Copa Sudamericana champions to meet in new challenge match
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Sevilla celebrate with fans after winning the Europa League - Seville, Spain - June 1, 2023 Sevilla players celebrate on the team bus with the trophy after winning the Europa League. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Recopa Sudamericana - Final - Second Leg - Flamengo v Independiente del Valle - Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - February 28, 2023 Independiente del Valle's Anthony Landazuri celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Recopa Sudamericana REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo
08 Jul 2023 12:58AM (Updated: 08 Jul 2023 01:30AM)
Europa League champions Sevilla and Copa Sudamericana winners Independiente del Valle will face each other in the "Club Challenge" tournament, a new intercontinental clash launched by UEFA and CONMEBOL on Friday.

As part of the cooperation agreement between the European and South American confederations, the pilot edition of the match between the Ecuadorean and Spanish teams will be played on July 19 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville.

"The Club Challenge is a one-off fixture played over 90 minutes. There is no extra time, so if the tie is level at the end of regulation time, it goes straight to penalties," CONMEBOL said in a statement.

"The winners will receive a plaque and medals specially designed for the occasion," it added.

This edition will be named "Antonio Puerta XII" in honour of the former Sevilla player who died in 2007, aged 22, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Finalissima, featuring the winners of the men's and women's European Championships against the Copa America holders, is also part of the cooperation agreement between the governing bodies.

Source: Reuters

