Stylish Aston Villa win Europa League to end 30-year trophy drought

UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT

Their maiden win this season came in the Europa League against Bologna, the first of 13 victories in 15 games in the competition that culminated in their ruthless demolition of first-time European finalists Freiburg.



Despite losing in the UEFA Conference League semi-finals in 2024, and the Champions League quarter-finals and FA Cup semi-finals last year, Emery was convinced Villa would eventually cast off their 'nearly men' tag.



The 54-year-old Spaniard's unshakable faith has been rewarded.



The Europa League triumph underlined Villa's impressive renaissance since Emery took charge in October 2022 with the club languishing just three points above the relegation zone.



Relegated to the second tier in 1987 and 2016 and beaten in their previous four domestic finals prior to arriving in Istanbul, Villa have endured some torrid times since winning the European Cup.



Those miserable memories were banished forever on an unforgettable night on the banks of the Bosphorus.



Villa dominated from the start and should have been ahead in the opening moments when Noah Atubolu denied Rogers.



Tielemans shattered Freiburg's resistance with his moment of magic in the 41st minute.