Europa League final will not influence selection for Chelsea trip, says Amorim

Manchester United's starting lineup for Friday's Premier League match at Chelsea will not be influenced by the upcoming Europa League final, but players susceptible to injuries will not be risked, manager Ruben Amorim said.

United play Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final next Wednesday in Bilbao with both clubs knowing that winning the trophy is their only hope of qualifying for next season's Champions League after dismal domestic campaigns left them 16th and 17th, respectively, in the league standings.

"If there is a player that can get an injury (and is) not recovered for this game, so (playing on Friday) will put him in risk for the final, he will not play," Amorim told reporters.

"But if it's not that situation, we will have a lot of time to recover. We cannot spend eight days, nine days without a game. That is a bad thing for the final so I think they will be prepared for the game.

"The best thing to prepare the final is to play the game. The players have to understand that if you play or don't play against Chelsea, it means nothing to the final, that is important."

United have an injury crisis in defence with Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven not set to feature at Chelsea but Amorim said Jonny Evans and Toby Collyer have returned to training.

But the Portuguese manager refused to say if the lineup against Chelsea would be similar to the one he plans to field in the final.

"I don't know. I know the starting 11 I am thinking for Chelsea, then I will see," he said.

"Even the way we play there, against Chelsea, I will see it and it's going to be important for the next one."