Europe start second day looking to dig out of Ryder Cup hole
Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 25, 2021 Spectators watch during the Foursomes REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 25, 2021 Team Europe's Sergio Garcia hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the Foursomes REUTERS/Mike Segar
Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 25, 2021 Team USA fans at the 1st tee during the Foursomes REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 25, 2021 Team USA's Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the Foursomes REUTERS/Mike Segar
Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 25, 2021 Wife of Team Europe's Jon Rahm, Kelley Cahill with partner of Team USA's Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims during the Foursomes REUTERS/Mike Segar
25 Sep 2021 08:49PM (Updated: 25 Sep 2021 08:45PM)
KOHLER, Wis. : Europe will try to dig out of the biggest hole they have faced in Ryder Cup competition in nearly a half century on Saturday while the U.S. look to carry their momentum from Day One and add to a commanding 6-2 advantage.

Not since 1975 have the U.S. entered the second day of the biennial event with a four-point cushion and captain Steve Stricker has decided not to mess with success, sending out the same four pairing for Saturday's foursomes as he did on Friday which they dominated by winning three of the four matches.

Europe captain Padraig Harrington, needing something special, made several changes but stuck with his lead pairing of world number one Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, who earned Europe's only full point on Day One, in the hope they can spark a fightback.

But things did not begin well on a chilly morning at Whistling Straits for the Spanish duo against Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger who won the opening hole.

Next off were the U.S. team of Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa going against Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.

The third match will see the U.S. pair of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth take on European Ryder Cup debutantes Victor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger.

The last match pits U.S. Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay against Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

(Reporting by Steve Keating, Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

