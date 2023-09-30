Europe surge to seven-point lead after 3-1 foursomes win

ROME :Inspired by a Ryder Cup record 9&7 victory for Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg and another point for on-song “Fleetwood Mac”, Europe moved closer to a huge victory as they beat the U.S. 3-1 in the foursomes to open a massive 9-1/2-2-1/2 lead on Saturday.

Europe, seeking to extend their 30-year unbeaten home record, looked out of sight going into the fourballs, with timing fast running out for the stunned Americans.

None were more shellshocked than heavyweight duo Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, a combination of the world number one and a five-time major winner, who were blown away by the in-form Dane Hovland and 23-year-old Swede Aberg, who turned professional only in June.

Their victory surpassed the previous 7&6 record margin for a foursomes that had been achieved three times and the only bigger individual match wins came in the old 36-hole contests.

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy - dubbed Fleetwood Mac – looked as if they were going to do something similar as they won the first three holes in the first match out.

However, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, one of the Americans’ most productive partnerships in recent years, fought back strongly, only to be eventually dispatched 2&1 on the 17th.

Max Homa and Brian Harman finally claimed the States’ first win of the competition when they beat Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 4&2, but Europe finished on top when Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton beat Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele on the 17th having never trailed.

"I don't think we could have done better," Hovland said after a round with Aberg that looked for the pair like a fun day out with friends.

"We have the same humour, same culture. He doesn't miss a shot. It's easy when I'm playing well and he's playing well."

Conversely Scheffler and Koepka played horribly, barely finding a fairway, and the former was in tears as he left the course. Both were left out of the afternoon fourballs.

In 2021 it was McIlroy crying as Europe were blown away 19-9 and he said memories of that were in his mind as he chalked up his third win from three matches in Rome.

“I have been waiting for this opportunity for two years,” he said. “Whistling Straits was a disappointment and I wanted to put it right and redeem myself a little bit. I have been able to do that over the first day and a half and now I have the opportunity to try and go unbeaten for the week.

“I’m in a position where I can see the finish line. I just have to go out and do what I’m doing and hopefully the putts drop an can keep putting blue on the board."

European captain Luke Donald opted to use the same four pairings who swept a 4-0 victory in Friday's opening foursomes, though he did change the order.

On Friday, Spaniard Rahm finished with two eagles on the last two holes to win his fourballs and on Saturday, with seemingly the entire 45,000 crowd squeezed around the 17th, he effectively settled a tense match by almost scoring a hole in one.

“He’s like a walking highlights reel,” said partner Hatton.

Europe head into the fourballs and Sunday's singles needing five of the 16 available points to extend their incredible home record.

It would need an all-time Ryder Cup record comeback for the U.S. to turn things round but Homa, who was a rare bright spark on Saturday, was not giving it up.

"We know how good we are," he said. "We obviously are in a big hole but we have the right guys to dig ourselves out of it."