Logo
Logo

Sport

European champion Mageean dies aged 34 after cancer battle
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

European champion Mageean dies aged 34 after cancer battle

European champion Mageean dies aged 34 after cancer battle

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 1500m Semi Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 20, 2023 Ireland's Ciara Mageean during heat 1 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

01 Nov 2026 07:17PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nov 1 : European 1,500 metres champion and two-time Olympian Ciara Mageean died on Sunday at the age of 34, just over a year after revealing she had stage four bowel cancer.

The Irish athlete announced in July 2025 that she had been diagnosed with the disease.

"At 6:30 a.m. this morning, Ciara lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones," a statement on Mageean's Instagram account said.

"A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed."

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Mageean's career highlight came in 2024 when she won European 1,500 metres gold in Rome.

She represented Ireland at the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Olympics but was ruled out of the Paris Games with an Achilles injury a day before her opening heat.

Alongside her European title, Mageean won European bronze in 2016 and silver in 2022, while also claiming silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement