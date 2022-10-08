Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

European champions England earn 2-1 win over the US at Wembley
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

European champions England earn 2-1 win over the US at Wembley

European champions England earn 2-1 win over the US at Wembley
Soccer Football - International Women's Friendly - England v United States - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 7, 2022 England's Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
European champions England earn 2-1 win over the US at Wembley
Soccer Football - International Women's Friendly - England v United States - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 7, 2022 England's Georgia Stanway scores their second goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
European champions England earn 2-1 win over the US at Wembley
Soccer Football - International Women's Friendly - England v United States - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 7, 2022 Sophia Smith of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal with Rose Lavelle Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
European champions England earn 2-1 win over the US at Wembley
Soccer Football - International Women's Friendly - England v United States - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 7, 2022 Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. in action with England's Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
European champions England earn 2-1 win over the US at Wembley
Soccer Football - International Women's Friendly - England v United States - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 7, 2022 England's Fran Kirby in action with Naomi Girma and Hailie Mace of the U.S. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra REFILE - CORRECTING ID
08 Oct 2022 05:20AM (Updated: 08 Oct 2022 05:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

An early goal by Lauren Hemp and a penalty from Georgia Stanway helped European champions England beat World champions United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Friday (Oct 7) in a test for both sides ahead of next year's World Cup.

Hemp tapped the ball home in the 10th minute to open the scoring for England after Beth Mead's cross found her on the edge of the six-yard box.

US forward Sophia Smith smashed the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area in the 28th minute to level the scores, but parity lasted just five minutes.

England retook the lead when midfielder Georgia Stanway scored from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute after Hailie Mace was adjudged to have fouled Lucy Bronze after the VAR spotted a high boot to the face.

Both sides spurned a host of chances early in the second half but England managed to hold on.

England host Czech Republic in their next friendly on Oct 11 when the US travel to Spain.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.