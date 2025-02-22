European champions England open Nations League with 1-1 draw with Portugal

PORTIMAO, Portugal : European champions England could only muster a 1-1 draw with Portugal to kick off their Nations League campaign on Friday, with Kika Nazareth's late goal cancelling Alessia Russo's early strike in a disappointing opener for England.

Russo struck in the 15th minute of the Group C game in driving rain when Lauren James - in her first appearance for England in 10 months - launched a long pass to Lucy Bronze who whipped in a powerful cross from near the corner flag. The 26-year-old Russo tapped home from close range.

Sarina Wiegman's Euro 2022 champions, winners of just two of their final five games of 2024, comfortably dominated for the first half, and Wiegman will rue the lack of more goals.

But the Portuguese grew into the game and Nazareth levelled in the 75th minute with a blistering shot over goalkeeper Mary Earps, who had been down moments earlier receiving treatment for an apparent injury, and into the top corner.

Nazareth almost bagged a second soon after but the shot was blocked by Leah Williamson.

Spain roared back from two goals down to beat Belgium 3-2 in Friday's other Group C game. Claudia Pina finally put the World Cup winners on the scoresheet in the 77th minute before Lucia Garcia and Cristina Martin-Prieto struck in injury time to avoid an upset.

In Group D, Sweden defeated Denmark 2-1 while Italy edged Wales 1-0, and Austria defeated Scotland 1-0 in a Group A match and Switzerland and Iceland drew 0-0 in Group B.

England will next host Spain at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday in a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final.