European Leagues say they were not consulted on rebranded Super League

The European Leagues said on Thursday they were not consulted by the promoters of the proposed European Super League regarding the relaunch of the breakaway concept as the Unify League.

The original European Super League (ESL), backed by 12 of the continent's biggest clubs, was controversially launched in 2021 only for support to collapse after a fan backlash.

Unlike the original plans which guaranteed the 12 clubs a place in the ESL, Sports development company A22 said the new 96-club format across four leagues would be merit-based and more competitive than UEFA's current club competitions.

It also promised free streaming for fans on its own advertising-backed platform and a return to the home and away format ditched in the revamped Champions League group phase.

"The European Leagues notes this week's announcement from A22 and reject any suggestion that a consultation took place with our organisation," it said in a statement.

The European Leagues consists of 39 professional leagues and associations from 33 countries covering more than 1,130 clubs.

The organisation said they remain committed to the current structure in which clubs qualify for UEFA club competitions based on annual domestic performances.

"The A22's competition model, which is not requested and unsubstantiated, would increase the number of international matches in an already congested calendar," the European Leagues added.

"Supporters and stakeholders across the game have consistently made it clear that any attempt from existing or new international club competitions to expand their calendars at the expense of domestic competitions will be rejected ...

"European Leagues and FIFPro Europe have asked the European Commission to ensure that no decision can be made about the International Match Calendar without the formal agreement of domestic leagues and player unions."

It added that they will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to "maintain a complementary and sustainable balance between domestic and international football."