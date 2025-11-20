European playoff draw for 2026 World Cup

ZURICH :Following is the European playoff draw held on Thursday to decide the pathways that determine the four remaining European slots for the 2026 World Cup.
Twelve group runners-up were placed in Pots 1-3 and seeded based on the FIFA world rankings while the four teams that advanced via the UEFA Nations League were placed in Pot 4.
The single-leg knockout matches will take place in March, with the semi-finals on March 26 and the finals on March 31.
The higher seeded teams (mentioned first) will host the semis while a draw was made to see who hosts each final.
EUROPEAN PLAYOFF DRAW
PATH A
Semi-final 1: Italy v Northern Ireland
Semi-final 2: Wales v Bosnia & Herzegovina
Final: Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (hosts)
PATH B
Semi-final 3: Ukraine v Sweden
Semi-final 4: Poland v Albania
Final: Winner of SF3 (hosts) v Winner of SF4
PATH C
Semi-final 5: Turkey v Romania
Semi-final 6: Slovakia v Kosovo
Final: Winner of SF5 v Winner of SF6 (hosts)
PATH D
Semi-final 7: Denmark v North Macedonia
Semi-final 8: Czech Republic v Ireland
Final: Winner of SF7 v Winner of SF8 (hosts)