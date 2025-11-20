Logo
European playoff draw for 2026 World Cup
Soccer Football - World Cup Playoff Tournament and European Playoff draws - FIFA Headquarters, Zurich, Switzerland- November 20, 2025 General view as the giant screen displays the matches for the European Playoff draws REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

20 Nov 2025 08:54PM
ZURICH :Following is the European playoff draw held on Thursday to decide the pathways that determine the four remaining European slots for the 2026 World Cup.

Twelve group runners-up were placed in Pots 1-3 and seeded based on the FIFA world rankings while the four teams that advanced via the UEFA Nations League were placed in Pot 4.

The single-leg knockout matches will take place in March, with the semi-finals on March 26 and the finals on March 31.

The higher seeded teams (mentioned first) will host the semis while a draw was made to see who hosts each final.

EUROPEAN PLAYOFF DRAW

PATH A

Semi-final 1: Italy v Northern Ireland

Semi-final 2: Wales v Bosnia & Herzegovina

Final: Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (hosts)

PATH B

Semi-final 3: Ukraine v Sweden

Semi-final 4: Poland v Albania

Final: Winner of SF3 (hosts) v Winner of SF4

PATH C

Semi-final 5: Turkey v Romania

Semi-final 6: Slovakia v Kosovo

Final: Winner of SF5 v Winner of SF6 (hosts)

PATH D

Semi-final 7: Denmark v North Macedonia

Semi-final 8: Czech Republic v Ireland

Final: Winner of SF7 v Winner of SF8 (hosts)

Source: Reuters
