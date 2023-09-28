Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

European Ryder Cup juniors end US dominance in emphatic style
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

European Ryder Cup juniors end US dominance in emphatic style

European Ryder Cup juniors end US dominance in emphatic style
Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 28, 2023 Team Europe celebrate with the trophy after winning the Junior Ryder Cup REUTERS/Yara Nardi
European Ryder Cup juniors end US dominance in emphatic style
Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 28, 2023 Team Europe celebrate with the trophy after winning the Junior Ryder Cup REUTERS/Yara Nardi
European Ryder Cup juniors end US dominance in emphatic style
Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 28, 2023 Team Europe celebrate after winning the Junior Ryder Cup REUTERS/Yara Nardi
European Ryder Cup juniors end US dominance in emphatic style
Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 28, 2023 Team Europe celebrate with the trophy after winning the Junior Ryder Cup REUTERS/Yara Nardi
28 Sep 2023 08:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Europe ended the United States' six-match winning streak in the junior Ryder Cup with a 20.5 to 9.5 thrashing on Thursday in what home fans hope will be a taste of what's to come in the main event over the weekend.

In the first edition of the mixed under-18 event to be held since 2018, Europe led 12-6 after a remarkable 6-0 clean sweep in Wednesday's fourballs at the Golf Nazionale in Rome.

They then drove home their advantage, winning seven and halving three of the 12 Thursday singles matches, on what was the first occasion part of the competition has been held on the same course as the Ryder Cup.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.