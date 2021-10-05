Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

European Tour adds Dubai tournament before 2021 season finale
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

European Tour adds Dubai tournament before 2021 season finale

05 Oct 2021 06:55PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 06:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The European Tour on Tuesday added the AVIV Dubai Championship to its 2021 schedule, with the US$1.5 million event returning for a second straight season and replacing the cancelled Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player in South Africa.

The event will be played on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from Nov. 11-14 and forms a November Dubai double-header with the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, which will take place from Nov. 18-21 on the neighbouring Earth course.

The event, called the "Golf in Dubai Championship" last year and won by Frenchman Antoine Rozner, follows the Mallorca Golf Open (Oct. 21-24) and the Portugal Masters (Nov. 4-7) in being added to this year's schedule.

Players in the two Iberian swing events and the penultimate round in Dubai will look to seal their place in the US$9 million DP World Tour Championship.

The European Tour said the cancelled South Africa tournament will return for its 40th anniversary in 2022.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us