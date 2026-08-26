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Europe's Solheim Cup captain Nordqvist announces playing retirement
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Europe's Solheim Cup captain Nordqvist announces playing retirement

Europe's Solheim Cup captain Nordqvist announces playing retirement

Aug 20, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Anna Nordqvist putts on the 10th green during the first round of the CPKC Women's Open golf tournament at Royal Mayfair Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: James Maclennan-Imagn Images

26 Aug 2026 11:47PM
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Aug 26 : Europe's Solheim Cup captain Anna Nordqvist has announced her retirement from professional golf as a player after an 18-year career.

The 39-year-old Swede said in a video on the LPGA website () on Wednesday that she was calling it a day to focus on health and family after this week's FM Championship in Boston. She will lead Europe in the Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf Club in the Netherlands from September 11 to 13.

Three-times major winner Nordqvist has played in nine Solheim Cups, as a vice-captain in the last two. Europe are seeking to reclaim the trophy this year after the Americans won on home soil in 2024.

"It's with a grateful heart I am retiring from playing professional golf in Boston this week," she said.

"I don't know how to say goodbye to something that means so much to me, but this is going to be my last week walking inside the ropes competing on tour."

Source: Reuters
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