Eustace leaves Blackburn to become Derby manager

Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace has parted ways with the fifth-placed Championship side to take over at relegation-threatened Derby County, the two clubs said on Thursday.

The 45-year-old Eustace, who enjoyed two spells as a player at Pride Park in 2009 and from 2013-15, signed a 3-1/2-year contract with Derby. David Lowe will take the reins at Blackburn on a temporary basis until a permanent manager is appointed.

"While we are disappointed by his (Eustace's) decision to leave at this crucial stage of the season, we fully understand that the opportunity to move closer to his family and return to a former club played a significant role in his choice," Blackburn said in a statement.

"The club had hoped that John would see out the season and continue the fantastic work he has done, particularly after strengthening the squad in January and guiding us into a strong position in the league."

British media reported that Blackburn reluctantly gave Eustace permission to begin talks with their fellow Championship side on Monday after Derby sacked Paul Warne on Friday.

Eustace ended his playing career at Derby and owner David Clowes said he was excited to welcome him back. "Fans will remember him for his craft, commitment and intelligence. He was a real leader," recalled Clowes.

"(Eustace) helped both Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City avoid relegation, before taking Birmingham to sixth place prior to his departure. He has repeated that achievement at Blackburn Rovers, leaving behind a team in the playoff places."

Derby are level on 29 points with third-bottom Hull City, who occupy the final relegation spot but have a game in hand. Blackburn have 48 points and are three points above seventh-placed Bristol City who are just outside the playoff spots.

Eustace's first match in charge of Derby will be Friday's trip to mid-table Queens Park Rangers, while Blackburn host second-bottom Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.