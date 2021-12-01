Logo
Evans gives Britain flying start against Germany
Tennis - Davis Cup Quarter-Final - Great Britain v Germany - Olympiahalle, Innsbruck, Austria - November 30, 2021 Great Britain's Dan Evans celebrates winning his singles match against Germany's Peter Gojowczyk REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Tennis - Davis Cup Quarter-Final - Great Britain v Germany - Olympiahalle, Innsbruck, Austria - November 30, 2021 Great Britain's Dan Evans celebrates winning his singles match against Germany's Peter Gojowczyk REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Tennis - Davis Cup Quarter-Final - Great Britain v Germany - Olympiahalle, Innsbruck, Austria - November 30, 2021 Germany's Peter Gojowczyk in action during his singles match against Great Britain's Dan Evans REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Tennis - Davis Cup Quarter-Final - Great Britain v Germany - Olympiahalle, Innsbruck, Austria - November 30, 2021 Great Britain's Dan Evans in action during his singles match against Germany's Peter Gojowczyk REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
01 Dec 2021 12:40AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 12:53AM)
INNSBRUCK, Austria: Britain's Dan Evans produced a commanding display to thrash Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 6-2 6-1 and put his team in sight of the Davis Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

Gojowczyk, who was surprisingly preferred to Dominik Koepfer, served four double-faults in his first two service games to gift Evans two breaks.

The Briton needed no further invitation to take command as his more versatile game extracted regular errors from his opponent who never settled down.

Evans dropped only eight points on his serve and polished off the win in 55 minutes.

British number one Cameron Norrie can seal victory if he beats Jan-Lennard Struff in the second singles rubber.

Source: Reuters

