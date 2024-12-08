Evans makes Formula E history by winning from last place

Jaguar's Mitch Evans chalked up a Formula E first by going from last on the grid to victory in the season-opening round in Brazil.

The New Zealander celebrated a record-equalling 13th win in the all-electric series in a twice red-flagged race in Sao Paulo on Saturday.

Reigning champion Pascal Wehrlein triggered one of the stoppages with a spectacular crash that left his Porsche upside down. The German was unhurt.

Porsche's Antonio Felix da Costa finished second and McLaren's Taylor Barnard third in a race that saw the debut of the new Gen3 Evo cars.

Briton Barnard became Formula E's youngest podium finisher at the age of 20 years and 189 days.

"I am still trying to process this one, it was a crazy race," said Evans, who started 22nd. "I made up 10 places on the first lap and found myself in the mix quite quickly.

"After that my focus definitely shifted to getting some big points and possibly a podium, so to come away with a win is incredible."

The next round is in Mexico City on Jan. 11.