Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Evenepoel out of Giro d'Italia with COVID
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Evenepoel out of Giro d'Italia with COVID

Evenepoel out of Giro d'Italia with COVID
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 9 - Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena Tudor ITT - Italy - May 14, 2023 Soudal – QuickStep's Remco Evenepoel celebrates wearing the maglia rosa jersey REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Evenepoel out of Giro d'Italia with COVID
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 9 - Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena Tudor ITT - Italy - May 14, 2023 INEOS Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas in action during the individual time trial REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Evenepoel out of Giro d'Italia with COVID
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 9 - Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena Tudor ITT - Italy - May 14, 2023 INEOS Grenadiers' Tao Geoghegan Hart in action during the individual time trial REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
15 May 2023 12:42AM (Updated: 15 May 2023 05:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:World champion Remco Evenepoel abandoned the Giro d'Italia with COVID-19 shortly after he regained the race lead with victory in a rain-affected 35-km individual time trial on Sunday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that I will be leaving the Giro d'Italia due to COVID-19 after taking a routine test, which unfortunately was positive," Evenepoel, who had regained the Maglia Rosa by winning Sunday's individual time trial, said in a statement.

The new race leader is Britain's Geraint Thomas, who had finished stage nine one second behind the Belgian, who won two stages and wore the Maglia Rosa four times.

Three-time Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic is second overall, two seconds behind with Thomas's Ineos-Grenadiers team mate Tao Geoghegan Hart in third place, five seconds off the pace.

Ineos Grenadiers were without two-time time trial world champion Filippo Ganna after the Italian tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of stage eight.

Monday is a rest day on the Giro. Tuesday's stage 10 is a 196-km ride from Scandiano to Viareggio, which features a long climb before a fast‑running and technical descent.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

cycling

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.