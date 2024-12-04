Evenepoel undergoes surgery after training crash

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel is on the road to recovery as he underwent successful surgery following an accident during training, the Belgian said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old said he had suffered fractures to his rib, shoulder blade, and hand, contusions to his lungs, and a dislocation of his right clavicle leaving all his surrounding ligaments torn.

Evenepoel crashed into an open door of a postal vehicle while he was on a training ride in Oetingen on Tuesday, Belgian media reports said.

"The comeback starts now. After a scary accident on training yesterday, I underwent surgery last night and everything went well," Evenepoel posted on Instagram.

"... It's going to be a long journey but I'm fully focused on my recovery and I'm determined to come back stronger, step by step."

Evenepoel, who claimed gold in the men's road race and time trial at the Paris Olympics this year, was taken to the Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht and was then moved to a hospital in Herentals, where his injuries were assessed further.

"I'm very grateful for all the help and support I received the last 24 hours. From the emergency services, the neighbors that helped me in the first moment, the medical teams in Anderlecht and Herentals, and our team doctor," he added.

"Also a special mention to my wife, and my family for standing by me in these difficult moments and to everyone for their supportive messages. I also want to express my support to the woman involved in the accident."

The impact of the incident also broke the Belgian's bike, reports added.