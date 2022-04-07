Logo
Evert calls for mental health discussions after player outbursts
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 6, 2019. Chris Evert greets fans after Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. won her quarterfinal match against Romania's Simona Halep.
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Abierto Mexicano - The Fairmont Acapulco Princess, Acapulco, Mexico - February 22, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev hits the umpire's chair with his racket after his double match against Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and Finland's Harri Heliovaara.
FILE PHOTO: Mar 14, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Chair umpire Paula Vieira Souza talks with Victoria Azarenka (BEL) as she is over come with emotion during the middle of the second set of her third round match against Elena Rybakina (not pictured) during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
FILE PHOTO: Apr 2, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Naomi Osaka (JPN) reacts after missing a shot against Iga Swiatek (POL)(not pictured) in the women's singles final in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Mar 29, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Nick Kyrgios (AUS) smashes his racquet at the end of the first set after being assessed a point penalty against Jannik Sinner (ITA)(not pictured) in a fourth round men's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium.
07 Apr 2022 02:00PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 02:00PM)
Former world number one Chris Evert has called for discussions on the toll tennis is taking on players' mental health following a spate of angry outbursts and emotional breakdowns on court.

German Alexander Zverev was thrown out of a tournament in Acapulco in February after smashing his racket against the umpire's chair during an expletive-laden tirade, while Australian Nick Kyrgios was fined for his outbursts at Indian Wells and Miami last month.

Men's governing body ATP this week warned of stricter punishment for on-court misconduct but Evert said she is worried about the players.

"I'm not making any judgements on the players, but it's an area of concern: why are players losing control and breaking racquets and putting others in harm's way?" Evert told Eurosport.

"Why are they breaking down on the court emotionally? It's something that needs to be addressed. It's something that needs to be talked about. Tennis is a sport and it's not life."

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka retired from her match in Miami and said she should not have played as her personal life had been "extremely stressful" in recent weeks.

Four-times major winner Naomi Osaka brought the issue of athletes' mental health into the spotlight when she pulled out of Grand Slam events and chunks of the 2021 season.

Kyrgios thanked Osaka for helping him deal with his issues after he opened up on his mental health struggles, saying he had suicidal thoughts during one of his "darkest" periods around the 2019 Australian Open.

World number one Iga Swiatek has spoken about the challenges she faced in dealing with her sudden fame after winning the 2020 French Open as a teenager. Now 20, the Pole credits her sports psychologist for helping her become mentally stronger.

"I noticed that now a lot of the women tennis players have sports psychologists," said Evert, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles during her career.

"And have therapists and that's a growing occurrence and I think it's great because they're addressing their issues and it's not easy. It's not easy living the life of a top player."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

