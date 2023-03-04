Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Everton and Leeds fined after 'mass confrontation' between players
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Everton and Leeds fined after 'mass confrontation' between players

Everton and Leeds fined after 'mass confrontation' between players

FILE PGOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Leeds United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - February 18, 2023 Everton's Dwight McNeil clashes with Leeds United's Tyler Adams REUTERS/Phil Noble

04 Mar 2023 02:34AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2023 02:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Everton and Leeds United have been fined after a mass confrontation between players in their Premier League clash on Feb. 18, the Football Association said on Friday.

Everton were hit with a 55,000 pounds fine ($66,022) and Leeds a 35,000 pounds fine following the incident in the 42nd minute of Everton's 1-0 win, where Weston Mckennie, Tyler Adams, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight Mcneil received yellow cards.

"Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure that their players behaved in an orderly manner, and also admitted that they failed to ensure that their players did not behave in an improper and provocative manner," the FA said.

Everton were also fined 40,000 pounds by the FA after a "mass confrontation" during the Merseyside derby on Feb. 13 against Liverpool.

($1 = 0.8331 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.