Everton announce test events at new stadium ahead of planned move

Everton will hold three test events at their new stadium in Liverpool's Vauxhall district ahead of this year's planned move from Goodison Park, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The first, a friendly featuring Everton's U-18 side and open to 10,000 spectators, will be held on Feb. 17, the club said.

The U-21s will play a match in late March or early April with a capacity of 25,000.

"A third test event will be held later in the current season, details of which will be confirmed in due course," Everton's statement said.

The restricted capacities for those events will help obtain licence and safety certificates to operate at full capacity of 52,888 ahead of its official opening, the club added.

Everton will play 10 more league matches this season at Goodison Park, their home since 1892, with the last game scheduled for May 18th against Southampton.