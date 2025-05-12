Everton appoint new CEO Kinnear as club embark on new era

Everton have named Angus Kinnear as their new chief executive, with the appointment bringing over 20 years of leadership experience in football to the job.

Kinnear had been CEO of Leeds United since 2017 and held senior positions at Arsenal and West Ham United prior to his tenure at Elland Road.

"We are delighted to welcome Angus to the club," Everton Executive Chairman Marc Watts said in a statement on Monday. "His track record of leadership and strategic delivery across multiple Premier League clubs speaks for itself.

"Angus joins us at a pivotal time, and we know his energy, expertise, and experience make him the perfect man to lead Everton as we move into an exciting new era."

Everton are moving from Goodison Park, the club's home since 1892, to a new 52,888-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Goodison will host an emotional final Premier League game on Sunday against already-relegated Southampton.

Everton's interim CEO Colin Chong will revert to the role of chief real estate & regeneration officer, and will oversee the development of Everton's new stadium, the regeneration of the surrounding area and the future of Goodison Park.

The Texas-based Friedkin Group announced in September that they had reached an agreement to buy Everton, with the 98.8 per cent takeover completed with Farhad Moshiri's Blue Heaven Holdings selling its majority stake in December.

The Friedkin Group also owns Serie A club AS Roma.