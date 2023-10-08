Everton beat lowly Bournemouth to snap home losing run

LIVERPOOL, England :A resurgent Everton beat struggling Bournemouth 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to snap a four-match losing run at Goodison Park where the home fans were thrilled to see their team claim their first home victory of the season.

Goals from James Garner, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Everton all three points as Sean Dyche's team moved up to 15th while winless Bournemouth are in deep trouble in the relegation zone with three points to sit 19th.

Everton were dominant right from the kickoff, much to the delight of the home crowd, who had seen only one goal in four losses, while Bournemouth rarely threatened Jordan Pickford's goal.

"The noise around home form, pleased to have corrected that today, the fans deserve it for the backing of the team. They are always committed to the cause home and away," Dyche told the BBC.

"A dominant performance... It's a season's work. There's way more work to be done, it's a constant here," he added.

"But we're correcting things slowly but surely. The amount of times we've created chances and not won games this season, it is nice to do it today."

Everton were gifted the lead in the eighth minute when Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi slipped and lost possession near the box, allowing Garner to run through and fire up Goodison Park with a composed finish past Neto.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was partly responsible for the second when he punched a cross away and the ball fell to Harrison, who curled his effort from outside the box and in off the crossbar.

The goals galvanised Everton and they could have gone into the break 3-0 up when Dominic Calvert-Lewin saw his header come off the bar before Amadou Onana shot agonisingly wide.

CHEERED OFF

But the home fans were delighted to see their team lead at the break for the first time this season and cheered them off the pitch, a far cry from the boos that echoed around the ground after their 2-1 loss to promoted Luton Town last week.

Doucoure was Everton's all-action midfielder and he was rewarded for his efforts when he was in the right place at the right time to fire home after Neto parried away Harrison's header to make it 3-0 at the hour mark.

Victory will be a huge boost for Everton, who make the short trip to Merseyside rivals Liverpool after the international break, while Bournemouth host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"It's been a tough start for us playing a lot of the top six teams, we felt today was a big game and we wanted a performance and three points. So it's just real disappointment, to be honest," Bournemouth right back Adam Smith said.

"We were under a bit of pressure for the first 20 minutes, but it was even. Then a few individual mistakes cost us. If you make mistakes in this league, you get punished and they punished us."