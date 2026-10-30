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Everton beat Newcastle to set up League Cup quarter-final with Fleetwood
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Everton beat Newcastle to set up League Cup quarter-final with Fleetwood

Everton beat Newcastle to set up League Cup quarter-final with Fleetwood
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Everton v Newcastle United - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - October 29, 2026 Everton's Hayden Hackney scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Everton beat Newcastle to set up League Cup quarter-final with Fleetwood
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Everton v Newcastle United - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - October 29, 2026 Everton's James Garner celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Everton beat Newcastle to set up League Cup quarter-final with Fleetwood
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Everton v Newcastle United - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - October 29, 2026 Everton's Thierno Barry celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Jon Super
30 Oct 2026 07:03AM
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LIVERPOOL, England, Oct 29 : Everton advanced to the League Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United on Thursday, setting up a clash against fourth-tier side Fleetwood Town.

First-half goals from James Garner and Hayden Hackney put the hosts in control before Thierno Barry struck after the break at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Dan Burn scoring late on for the visitors.

The Merseyside club eased through despite the absence of midfielder Jack Grealish, who was dropped from the squad following an internal breach of club discipline. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, an Everton supporter, was among the crowd.

Everton will travel to League Two side Fleetwood, who stunned Premier League champions Arsenal on Tuesday. Crystal Palace will welcome Sunderland, while Bournemouth will play away at Liverpool.

Defending champions Manchester City will take on third-tier side Bradford City. The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place in the week beginning December 14.

Source: Reuters
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