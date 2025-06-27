Everton captain Coleman signs one-year contact extension

Everton skipper Seamus Coleman has signed a one-year contract extension, saying on Friday that the chance to lead the club into their new stadium was a key reason to continue.

The 36-year-old Ireland international signed the deal just three days before his previous contract expired. He was forced off in the first half of Everton's final game at Goodison Park last month with a thigh injury but is expected to be fit in time for next season.

"Thanks to the hard work of many people, we've been able to get into our magnificent new stadium and pave the way for a brighter future under ambitious new owners (Friedkin Group), which I want to be part of," Coleman said in a statement.

Coleman joined the Merseyside club from Sligo Rovers in 2009 during David Moyes' first spell as manager. Moyes joined for a second spell in January, guiding Everton to a 13th-place finish.

"In David Moyes, we have the perfect manager to lead us into a new era. He showed his abilities once again with the way he had us playing after returning last season.

"As the man who brought me to Everton, I can't speak highly enough of him. He gets this football club, the standards required every day, and what it means to play for Everton."

Coleman holds the club record for most Premier League appearances (369) and is joint 12th on Everton's all-time list with 428 matches in all competitions, just five behind Dixie Dean and Leon Osman.

"This could be a period of real change at the Club and I want somebody who can help deliver the messages of what it means to be an Everton footballer. Seamus has always done that and I know he will continue to do so as we move into a new era," Moyes said.

Everton begin their league campaign away at Leeds United on Aug. 18.