Everton condemn Norwich to sixth straight defeat

LIVERPOOL, England : Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure were on target as Everton condemned Norwich City to their sixth straight Premier League defeat with a comfortable 2-0 win at Goodison Park on Saturday.

A subdued first half sprung to life in the 28th minute when Norwich loanee Ozan Kabak was adjudged to have brought down Allan in the box following a lengthy VAR check and Townsend dispatched the spot-kick.

Norwich offered little going forward in the first half and their only notable attempt came from Mathias Normann, whose shot from distance was palmed away by Jordan Pickford.

The visitors were better in attack after the break, with Normann and Ben Gibson going close but Everton crushed any hopes of a comeback when Doucoure finished smartly in the 77th minute after being played in by Demarai Gray.

Everton climbed into sixth place and Norwich stayed bottom of the table.

