Everton defender Mina ruled out until April with injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Everton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 2, 2021 Everton's Yerry Mina celebrates scoring a goal before it is disallowed following a referral to VAR REUTERS/Phil Noble

12 Feb 2022 02:20AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 02:20AM)
Everton's Yerry Mina has been ruled out until April, manager Frank Lampard said on Friday, after the Colombia defender was forced off with a leg injury during Tuesday's Premier League clash at Newcastle United.

Mina, who was replaced by Jarrad Branthwaite in the 35th minute during the 3-1 defeat at St James' Park, joins fellow centre back Ben Godfrey on the sidelines.

"Yerry Mina has an unfortunate injury which will be probably between eight to 10 weeks. It's a strong injury around his quad," Lampard told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against Leeds United.

"It's disappointing for us all. In the week I've been here I've realised he's a big leader in the group and a top player obviously for us, so (it is) a big miss."

Mina, who missed over a month's action due to a thigh problem in October, has featured in just 10 league games this season.

Winger Demarai Gray will also miss out due to a hip problem but striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention after being an unused substitute against Newcastle.

Everton, who are 16th in the standings and two points off the relegation zone, are four points behind 15th-placed Leeds but have a game in hand.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

