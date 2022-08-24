Everton edge Fleetwood in League Cup for first win of season, Fulham out

LONDON: Everton avoided any slip-up as they beat third-tier Fleetwood Town 1-0 in the League Cup second round to claim their first win of the season on Tuesday (Aug 23).

Frank Lampard's side were one of 10 Premier League clubs in action and edged through to round three thanks to Demarai Gray's 28th-minute goal.

Fulham were brought back to earth with a bump after their impressive start to their top-flight return.

The Londoners went down 2-0 away to fourth-tier Crawley Town who are 84 places lower on the English ladder.

Leicester City, who like Everton have started the season poorly, gained some relief as they scraped through on penalties against Stockport County after a 0-0 draw.

Premier League Bournemouth required penalties to knock out Norwich City who were relegated from the top-flight last season.

Norwich were poised for the third round as they led 2-1 at Carrow Road but Brooklyn Genesini equalised in stoppage time before the visitors won the shootout.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa won 4-1 at third-tier Bolton Wanderers, Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest eased to a 3-0 win at Grimsby Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers beat second-tier Preston North End 2-1.

Crystal Palace scored two late goals to win 2-0 at Oxford United while Brentford were 2-0 winners at fourth-tier Colchester United.

Che Adams maintained his scoring form with two goals as Southampton won 3-0 at Cambridge United.