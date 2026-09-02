Everton fan group questions club's decisions during transfer window

Sept 2 : Everton's Fans' Forum on Wednesday criticised the club's planning and recruitment following the close of the transfer window, saying supporters deserved answers after another window marked by late activity and a failed pursuit of key targets.

The forum, which meets regularly with Everton's board to discuss supporter issues, said fans had been promised a more professional and structured recruitment process but had again seen the club scrambling in the final days of the window to address long-standing needs.

The criticism followed Everton's failure to complete a deal for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun on deadline day, leaving manager David Moyes short of options after Beto joined Fiorentina.

"The Fans Forum believes supporters deserve a clear explanation of what went wrong during this transfer window, why key targets were not secured and what measures will be put in place to ensure these failures are not repeated," it said in a statement on X.

Thierno Barry is Everton's main striker, with Brennan Johnson, Tyrique George and academy prospect Braiden Graham among the other attacking options Moyes has.

Everton allowed Iliman Ndiaye and Nathan Patterson to leave and brought in Ainsley Maitland-Niles as long-serving Seamus Coleman's replacement at full back.

"The decision to allow players to leave without having suitable replacements secured has left the squad looking dangerously short in key areas," the Fans' Forum said. "The collapse of yet another transfer at the 11th hour only adds to that frustration."

Everton, who started the Premier League season with a win and a draw, host Manchester United on Sunday.